Toledo's Bowsher High School locked down

Toledo Public Schools officials said the school was on Level III lock down after reports a student had a firearm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools officials have put Bowsher High School on lockdown after reports that a student had a firearm Friday afternoon.

School officials sent a message to families at 1 p.m., saying that all students and staff members at the south Toledo high school were safe.  

Toledo Police and Toledo Public Schools Department of Public Safety officials are investigating the incident, school officials said. 

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

