Bowling Green's historic Clazel Theater coming back to life

Alex Kuhman, a Bowling Green State University graduate, is hoping it becomes a multi-use entertainment destination for northwest Ohio.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A historic building in downtown Bowling Green will soon see new life.

The Clazel Theater will open soon its doors as a multi-use live entertainment venue this spring.

Alex Kuhman is the young man hoping to bring the historic hall back up and running.

"I see this as an opportunity to for me to help write the next chapter in this building's very colorful history," he said.

Originally from Maumee, Kuhman adopted Bowling Green as his home after graduating from Bowling Green State University with a degree in engineering. He's always been in tune with the bar and entertainment scene in the city. But he said his eyes have always been drawn to the Clazel Theater.

Now, he hopes to bring lights back on for the community.

"I see this as a very diverse multiuse space," he said, "where we might be having a jazz event one night and the next night a rock concert or a wedding."

The theater opened in 1926. Over the years, it's changed hands and uses, most recently as a club in 2016.

Music will be coming back, but Kuhman and his team members believe it'll be one of kind.

"It's always been an interesting place," bar manager Jake Greathouse said. "There's no other bar like this. There's no other venue like this in Toledo."

Kuhman started the planning for the theater during the pandemic, so the layout is already set up for social distancing. But he's optimistic about the future and what this could be in a post-COVID world.

"The community's so far seemed very excited to see the lights back on," Kuhman said, "and are just as excited as me to see new memories created in this space."

Kuhman stressed Bowling Green has an energy that draws such diverse and wonderful people. It's captured his heart, he said, and he hopes with the Clazel, he can give the community a piece of its own back.