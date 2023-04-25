BG to begin paving residential streets

Work will consist of replacement of curbs, ADA ramps and certain sections of sidewalk in residential areas in Bowling Green.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The portion of the 2023 residential street paving projects in Bowling Green paid for by ARPA funds is already underway. Contractors plan to begin with the removal and replacement of curbs, ADA ramps and certain sections of sidewalk.

This project is to help remain in compliance with current ADA standards and to improve pedestrian safety. Certain areas will require a reconfiguration and relocation of ADA curb ramps. Once concrete work is complete, milling and paving of streets will follow.

Now, this is year two of the three-year BG residential paving program. It will pave about 11 lane miles of roads for this phase. Construction should be over by October 2023.

“Those are annoying but we appreciate the patients of the public, said Joe Fawcett, Director of public services – Bowling green. "The end result is that the roads will be paved, the curbs will be improved to the current ADA standards and certain sections of sidewalks and curbs will be replaced, so it is an improvement for the traveling public and the neighborhood itself. And while it’s annoying, it should be relatively fast and before you know it they will be out of here and you’ll have a brand new road.”

Beginning the week of April 17:

Wren Road, Martin Road, Cardinal Road, Teal Trail, Warbler Court, Oriole Road, Lafayette Boulevard and portions of Finch Drive.

Followed by

South Orleans Avenue, Rosewood Drive, Hickory Court, Cedar Lane, Oakwood Court, Rosewood Court, Dogwood Court, Rosewood Drive, Beech Lane, Devonshire Street, Cobblestone Drive, Somerset Street and Tamarac Lane.

Followed by

Garden Court, Wallace Avenue, Parker Street, Vine Street and Lambert Drive.

This schedule is dependent on the weather and progress of work. Mayor Mike Aspacher and City Council previously allocated ARPA funds toward the paving of residential roads throughout the city. This is occurring over a three-year period: 2022, 2023 and 2024.

This is just one of the few different projects to look out for while in BG.

“East Worcester and Campbell Hill just west of I-75 interchange – part of that project is the waterline replacement. So, they’re doing that right now in preparation for the runabout," added Fawcett.

They will construct the project in two phases: first phase will be on the north side of the road constructing the north half of the circle, the second phase is on the south side of the road constructing the south side of the circle. The contractor has a contract completion date of August 1.”

For more on the residential construction project in BG, click here.