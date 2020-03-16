BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Schools across Ohio are closed for three weeks. But Gov. Mike DeWine didn't shy away from saying districts should be prepared for that to be extended in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

Bowling Green superintendent Francis Scruci watched the governor's update on the coronvirus outbreak and said he thinks people are starting to realize how unprecedented this situation is.

Ohio health officials say cases are expected to continue to rise throughout the state as more people are tested.

Scruci believes the sooner everyone starts listening to the precautions like social distancing, the sooner this will slow down.

DeWine made a statement during a national interview on CNN Sunday morning that schools could possibly be closed for the remainder of the year.

Ohio so far has been bold in taking steps to close schools and restrict large gatherings.

Scruci said most parents have been happy with the steps taken and that this latest development is not unexpected.

He's also urging parents to recognize this break is not a vacation for kids.

"It's not summer and so it's not a time to have sleepovers," he said, "it's not a time to host five, six, seven, eight kids in your house, you know, playing video games and those types of things because there's not going to be that social distancing ability."

"I think it's really important too that people try and sacrifice here for the next couple of weeks and hopefully reduce this thing from spreading."

Scruci added the three weeks was a good indicator that the closure could go longer. He said the biggest thing is keeping lines of communication open to parents on everything they are doing to get through this crisis.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: CDC recommends canceling gatherings of 50 people or more

RELATED: Local Bars and Restaurants react to Governor DeWine's order to close

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine orders all bars, restaurants to temporarily close for dine-in customers beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday

RELATED: Gov. DeWine says Ohio schools may be closed for rest of school year due to coronavirus

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.