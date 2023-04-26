3 finalists for Bowling Green superintendent meet with community

Kim Brueck, Ted Haselman and Bruce Otley shared their vision for the Bowling Green City Schools district and answered community questions.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green City Schools district held a meet-and-greet event Wednesday between candidates for the superintendent position and the community.

The three finalists are Kim Brueck, director of Human Resources and Student Services for Green Local Schools, a district near Akron; Ted Haselman, the superintendent at Pike-Delta-York Local Schools; and Bruce Otley, the operations director at Liberty-Benton Local Schools.

Each answered questions about the direction they'd take the school. Community members said they hope that whichever finalist the district chooses, they can build bridges.

"I want to see somebody that can bring a community and school together," attendee Judy Ennis said.

Haselman said one of the biggest priorities is building relationships in the community.

"I would want to be accessible, available and out in the community, join civic organizations, become a part of Bowling Green and build that trust between the schools and the community," Haselman said.

Brueck, who graduated from both Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green State University, said she wants to strengthen the relationship with BGSU.

"I can't imagine being a part of this community and not being proud of the fact that the university is here, and taking advantage of the rich opportunities that are available," Brueck said.

Otley is also a Bowling Green City Schools alum. He said his current operations role with Liberty-Benton makes him uniquely qualified to work for the district.

"I understand their needs," Otley said. "I heard them, I think, loud and clear, through their questions and I think I'm uniquely suited to meet the needs of this community. I think I'm the right person at the right time with the right skill set for the position."