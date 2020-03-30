BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Online classes are not for everyone, but now everyone is faced with doing classes online, meaning this could be a big change for some college students.

Bowling Green State University (BGSU) is helping make sure all students continue to succeed, even though learning is now remote. In doing so, they have created a student blog as a new way of virtual engagement.

"So the first thing I thought about talking about was how to stay organized because there's so many students on BG's campus and not everyone's been in an online class before. Especially trying to go through one online class, is different than going through five or six of your classes," said senior, Meredith Troxel.

Troxel is no stranger to online classes and says that it's helped her learn a few things along the way to help with organization. She's been able to implement them now without too much change.

"Using digital apps and what-not to organize your school work, that's actually what I use personally. It's what works best for me and I know a lot of my friends use different planners or different ways," said Troxel.

BGSU's Dean of Students, Chris Bullins, said the University needed to create things like this so students can have a sense of community while being apart.

"Through the blog, by trying to put a face and a story to the experience that even, faculty and staff are having to let our students know that this is a transition and it's new for all of us and we're in this together to support one another," said Bullins.

He also said social media and hashtags are helping students feel connected as well.

By sharing a student's perspective, Meredith hopes the post can help others who may be having a harder time managing all their classes online.

BGSU will have more blog posts in the coming weeks, you can find the current post here.

