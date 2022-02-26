BGSU says masks no longer required on campus

Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers made the announcement on Saturday following new guidelines from the CDC.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Starting on Monday, Bowling Green State University will no longer require masks on campus.

BGSU president Rodney Rogers made the announcement on the university’s website on Saturday.

The decision was made after COVID-19 cases in Wood County have dropped significantly since the beginning of the year.

Rogers also cited the Centers for Disease Control’s updated guidance on the wearing of masks.

At low and medium risk levels, universal indoor masking is no longer recommended.

Wood County is at a medium risk level and Erie County is at a low risk level as of Saturday, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 County Community Level map.

At the same time Rogers continues to encourage vaccination and testing in people for whom symptoms are present.

Falcon Health Center continues to offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines on Fridays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.