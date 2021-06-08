Bowling Green State University holding in-person summer commencement Saturday

BGSU is honoring the class of 2021 through commencement exercises.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is holding in-person summer commencement exercises on Saturday at 9 a.m. to honor the class of 2021.

The event will be held at the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle on the BGSU campus. The summer 2021 graduating class includes 1,049 candidates, of which 44 will be presented with associate degrees, 490 will be presented with bachelors degrees, 403 with masters degrees and 35 with doctoral degrees.

No guest tickets are required for the ceremony. The event is being held outdoors and seating will be based on a first-come, first-served basis. If inclement weather is expected, commencement will be moved to the Stroh Center and guest tickets will then be required and distributed electronically. Face coverings are required indoors, per current health and safety guidelines.

The ceremony will be streamed at BGSU.edu and on Facebook for graduates and guests who cannot physically attend. In addition to the ceremony being available online, there will be a virtual celebration live-streamed Friday evening for graduates who wish to celebrate virtually.