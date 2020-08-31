BGSU employee placed on paid administrative leave following 'racist and violent' comments, university says

Kevin Paridon is on paid administrative leave, as required by Ohio classified civil service rules, pending the outcome of an investigation. A rally is set for noon.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green State University employee is on paid administrative leave after the university learned that he used "racist and violent" language on a social media thread Friday.

On Monday, BGSU said that employee Kevin Paridon is on paid administrative leave, as required by Ohio classified civil service rules, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The comments were screen-grabbed during a Facebook Live post of Martin Luther King Jr. speech memorial on local ABC affiliate 13abc's page and then were placed on a Facebook post on the official BGSU page to call attention to Paridon's comments.

According to his social media profile, Paridon is a groundskeeper for Bowling Green State University.

A vigil and protest is set for Monday at noon in front of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union to speak out about such language, and university officials said BGSU supports all those who protest peacefully.

Previously, university officials said, "We clearly do not support this language, whether by an employee or anyone, and find it to be not just offensive, but not representative of the University’s values of diversity and belonging."

The university issued the following statement Monday morning:

"On Friday, Bowling Green State University became aware of the racist and violent comments shared on Facebook. The Office of Human Resources has begun an immediate investigation into these incidents, and employee Kevin Paridon is on paid administrative leave, as required by Ohio classified civil service rules, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The University is aware of today’s vigil and protest, and supports all of those who participate peacefully. We adamantly reject the racist and violent messages in the employee’s Facebook comments. The Division of Diversity and Belonging is a place of support to engage our students, faculty and staff regarding this incident and the recent national tragedies.