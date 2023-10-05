Bowling Green Schools taps new superintendent

The new superintendent, Ted Haselman, will replace Francis Scruci, who announced he is retiring later this year.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Ted Haselman, the superintendent at Pike-Delta-York Local Schools in Fulton County, will be Bowling Green's next superintendent.

Bowling Green City School Board announced at its Wednesday meeting that Haselman will replace current Superintendent Francis Scruci, who announced in January that he planned to retire later this year. Haselman was unanimously selected by the board.

Scruci was hired by Bowling Green in 2015. He previously served as superintendent of Gahanna-Jefferson City Schools in Franklin County.

Scruci's tenure at BG was mired by multiple failed attempts to pass a levy for new school buildings, most recently in 2022.

In late April, Haselman was one of three finalists for the job who met with the community and answered questions from local residents.

Haselman said one of his biggest priorities would building relationships in the community.

"I would want to be accessible, available and out in the community, join civic organizations, become a part of Bowling Green and build that trust between the schools and the community," he said.

The other two finalists were Kim Brueck, director of human resources and student services for Green Local Schools, a district near Akron; and Bruce Otley, the operations director at Liberty-Benton Local Schools.

Haselman has been with Pike-Delta-York Local Schools since 2015.

Earlier this year he also was a finalist in the search for a new Findlay Schools superintendent.

