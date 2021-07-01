Bowling Green rally urges elected officials to accept election results after US Capitol breach

The League of Women Voters Bowling Green chapter urged election officials Wednesday to affirm the results of the 2020 election.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Like all of us, local voting advocates and party officials are in shock over the breach at the United States Capitol Building on Wednesday.

The non-partisan League of Women Voters held a pop-up rally in Bowling Green, calling on all elected officials and the public to accept the results of the 2020 election. But the event became even more meaningful when violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, disrupting Electoral College proceedings.

"All elected officials must respect our democracy, accept the outcome of the election and affirm the will of the people," said rally organizer Lee Hakel.

That is the statement the National League of Women Voters shared with all of its chapters nationwide Wednesday, prompting Hakel and her fellow Bowling Green colleagues to go out and rally others. Instead, it was overshadowed

"This is the closest we've come to a coup d'état," Hakel said. "I never thought it would happen in this country."

Extreme and violent Trump supporters overran the Capitol, leaving many speechless at what was happening.

"People scaling the walls," Wood County Democratic party chair Mike Zickar said. "I mean this is really disgraceful and a real low point in American democracy."

Zickar said the president's rhetoric and lies fanned the flames of these riots. He believes we need to return to a place of civility and honor, hearkening back to how former vice president and defeated presidential candidate Al Gore handled his loss back in 2001.

"I think of Vice President Al Gore presiding over the U.S. Senate on a day just like this with such grace and dignity and humor," Zickar said.

Wood County Republican chair Jon Jakubowski says they must follow the Constitution and certify the results. Democracy, he says, is more important than power.

"Our founders and many generations that came before us fought battles with bullets so that we could fight our battles with ballots," he said.

Hakel said she hopes those responsible for the heinous actions at the Capitol will be arrested and tried for their actions, which she calls "traitorous and not the will of the people."