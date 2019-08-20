After months of consideration, the city of Bowling Green is putting its plastic bag legislation on hold.

City council voted 5-2 in favor of tabling the legislation on Tuesday, despite voting 6-1 in favor of the ban at previous meetings. The ordinance would have banned single use plastic bags throughout the city. Most people, including council members, were on board.

"The legislation is still there and there is still majority support for banning plastic bags on city council," Bowling Green City Council member Bruce Jeffers said.

So why didn't it pass? The answer is in House Bill 242. The pending bill outlaws fees and bans, like plastic bag bans. If the bill were to pass, Bowling Green's plastic bag ban would not be allowed.

Jeffers said he believes that if the bill does not go through, council's legislation will be re-introduced

"We can just bring it off the table at any point and if we're ready to move forward — if the state is not going to interfere with us — then we can bring it up for it's third reading and final vote and we can pass it," Jeffers said.

Many businesses in Bowling Green, like Kroger, have already announced they will be phasing out plastic bags over the next few years. But, as far as Bowling Green's ordinance goes, there is no definite timeline on when the legislation could be re-introduced.

