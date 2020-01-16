BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating another series of spray painting incidents in the city's downtown.

Two buildings on the 100 block of North Main Street were vandalized earlier this week. This is not the first time the city has faced similar problems.

"A couple weeks ago we had two different days where we had incidents where spray paint was done on businesses as well as on Pearl Street," Lt. Dan Mancuso said.

Five juveniles have been charged with criminal damaging for the vandalism from a few weeks back. Officers think the warm weather may have something to do with this string of cases.

"Right now, we've had some decent weather where people would like to be outside, normal winter it would be exceptionally cold and would probably be less likely for those types of things to happen," Lt. Mancuso said.

If you know anything about these incidents call the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-2571.

