Bowling Green hosts Veterans Memorial Building dedication

City leaders and community members celebrate new building with a ribbon-cutting and open house.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — In the heart of Bowling Green at City Park, community members and city officials were finally able to host a celebration honoring their veterans at the new Veterans Memorial Building.

While the building has been open since 2020, the pandemic caused safety issues in terms of gathering for a dedication ceremony. City council member and Army veteran Greg Robinette said he was proud of his community.

"This is just a tremendous facility. It's a tremendous opportunity to honor vets," Robinette said. "We unanimously decided to name this new building prior to its construction the Veterans Memorial Building and that was a great honor."

It took nearly five years for this to come full circle, from building planning, to pandemic setbacks, to finally the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher said the building was something the city truly needed. He noted that neither the old Scouts building nor the original veterans building were up to code for the growing community.

"That resulted in us tearing down the two old buildings to create the footprint for this beautiful new building. So, here we are five years later, finally dedicating this building," Aspacher said.

Stepping into the building is almost like stepping into a mini museum. Glass cases with historical documents about the American Legion, military artifacts and more greet guests. Army veteran David Ridenour explained he's also proud of the memorial in front of the Veterans Building.

"The veterans memorial was dedicated in 1931 and rededicated just a few years ago to those from Bowling Green who have served our country and some of them who have made the supreme sacrifice," Ridenour said.

Therefore, whether it's inside or outside, it's clear that the Bowling Green community cares for its veterans.