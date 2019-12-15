BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green city council is expected to introduce a bill Monday to enter into a contract with a new partner for curbside recycling. If passed, it would be the first time services have changed in decades.

While the city will be able to keep its curbside operations for now, the situation has cast a dark premonition on the future of recycling for small towns.

Recycling has become a staple in pushing in homes and education for the past century. But the market for recycled materials is disappearing and it's affecting cities who want to offer the service.

The city of Bowling Green is looking at a new recycling partner for its curbside collections after the Bowling Green Recycling Center said it can no longer afford to take in those collections. The center will still function as a drop-off site for residents.

"We've been recycling for a long time and we're very glad to do it," councilman Bruce Jeffers said. "It's just the market for recyclable materials is kind of dwindling and so the costs for us are going up."

Residents dropping off materials at the center Saturday said it's important the city continues to offer recycling.

"As long as the city can find someone to you know obviously assist with the service, that can do it as efficiently as possible," resident Nicholas Korducky said, "and doesn't really affect anyone negatively, I think that's good."

As the market for recycling continues to fall, many small towns and cities are concerned they won't be able to pay for recycling services soon. But Jeffers said all municipalities would have to decide for themselves if that day comes.

"The longer term is in doubt right now so I'm hoping that Bowling Green citizens will stay tuned and pay close attention over the next few months," he added, "and participate in helping us decide what we want to do about recycling in the future."

Council will be discussing recycling further at its next meeting Monday night.

