1 dead in Middletown Twp. house fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One person is dead following a Middletown Township house fire early Friday morning.

According to the township's fire chief, Steve Asmus, flames broke out sometime around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 18400 block of Brim Rd.

Asmus confirmed that one person died as a result of the fire, although the coroner's office is currently working to confirm their identity.

The home is also reported to be a total loss.

While crews fought the fire, they had issues with the water supply and had to call in another department to bring in a tank to help. Although, Asmus said this issue is not uncommon for them.