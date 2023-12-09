Bowling Green mayor hosts coffee talk on new BG high school building levy

Mayor Mike Aspacher partnered with BG Families for Schools to spread the information on the proposed 5.53-mill levy to build a new school.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Once again in November Bowling Green voters will face a ballot measure to build a new high school.

The proposed 5.53-mill property tax levy will raise $73 million for a new high school -- something the district has been trying to do for years. Voters rejected four previous construction levy requests.

Bowling Green mayor Mike Aspacher teamed up with the group BG Families for Schools Tuesday to host the first in a series of coffee talks about the upcoming levy.

The group started at the Wood County Committee on Aging.

"Well, it's very important that people are making decisions based on facts, not conjecture," Aspacher said. "So, that's one of the reason we thought there was a benefit in creating this opportunity today. To allow people to come in, hear the presentation, understand the fact, the impacts, the opportunities and make a decision that is based on reality."

Attendee Linda Lander said she understands the need for a new high school building, but also contends the elementary buildings are worse off and should be updated first.

She said previous levy campaigns failed to properly convey the need to the entire community, which is why she appreciated the event.

"There's enough information that you can sell and explain why you need new facilities. But that has not been done effectively," Lander said.

Levy proponents Tuesday said a new school wouldn't just be an investment for students and teachers, but for the entire community and even local economic development as well.

"Business owners, homeowners, everyone involved will benefit with these schools being new and attractive to this community," said presenter Trevor Jessee, who is a father of a BGHS student

School district officials are expected to release more detailed images of the proposed school building soon.