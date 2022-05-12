Check out blooming lupine flowers on Bowling Green hike Thursday

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation are hosting a lupine hike at Wintergarden Park.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in June, 2021.

Flower lovers of all ages are invited to stop and smell the lupine Thursday afternoon with the Wood County District Public Library and Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.

You can join the hike to see the lupine from 4 p.m to 5 p.m. Thursday at Wintergarden Park.

Hikers will learn more about lupine, a beautiful fragrant flower, and its importance to local pollinators. Adults, kids, and people of every age are invited to learn more about the flora in Wood County.

Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.