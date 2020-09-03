BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The main fire station in Bowling Green could soon have a new location.

"We have this station over here on the east side and we have another station that was built, probably getting close to 2000, on the west side of town," Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman said.

The east side station off Court Street might be demolished for two different reasons. City leaders have been looking at creating a gateway to the city for quite some time. The entrance way would go on the east side of town where the current fire station is.

Although concrete plans have not been determined, Moorman is preparing regardless. The building was built in the early '80s and needs repair.

"It's coming up on a lot of repairs and it's just getting a little dated. So one of the things we want to do is look at a location that can house a new station, so we can have a more efficient response," Moorman said.

Right now, the main fire station is located right across the street from Bowling Green State University. Moorman said BGSU President Rodney Rogers has expressed interest in keeping the fire station close to campus, which Moorman agrees is needed.

"This location is very convenient for us to go to the university so that will certainly be a major factor in any decision we make," he said.

The Ohio Fire Chief's Association is set to visit sometime in May to evaluate what's needed. The same group studied locations for the new Perrysburg and Middleton Township stations and could recommend a number of different options for BG.

