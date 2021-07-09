Bowling Green High School moves homecoming outside due to COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green High School is changing up its traditional homecoming plans due to COVID-19.
The traditional dance will be moved outside and will include a bonfire and DJ.
There will still be a homecoming court.
Other fun events for the students are also in the works like yard games and food trucks.
The district sent out a note earlier this week noting an increase in COVID-19 cases.
This is all according to the Bowling Green High School principal Dan Black.
He wanted to stress that homecoming is not canceled, but it will just be different this year.
Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 9.