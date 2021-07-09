Bowling Green High School moves homecoming outside due to COVID-19

The Bobcats still will have dancing and a homecoming court - plus a bonfire - but traditional plans have changed due to COVID-19, necessitating a move outside.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green High School is changing up its traditional homecoming plans due to COVID-19.

The traditional dance will be moved outside and will include a bonfire and DJ.

There will still be a homecoming court.

Other fun events for the students are also in the works like yard games and food trucks.

The district sent out a note earlier this week noting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

This is all according to the Bowling Green High School principal Dan Black.

He wanted to stress that homecoming is not canceled, but it will just be different this year.