'They don’t teach that in fire school' | Bowling Green firefighters scale tree to save scared cat

Melon the cat found herself in a pickle and needed some assistance. With help from the Bowling Green Fire Division, she's back on solid ground.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It was an unusual day on the job for Bowling Green first responders. Instead of climbing ladders, two members of the Bowling Green Fire Division found themselves climbing a tree.

Cats stuck in places where cats aren't supposed to be is a common occurrence, but Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman says he hasn't had to rescue many like this.

Melon the cat found herself stuck in a tree and Moorman and his colleague, Captain Scott Eschedor, responded to the call.

The city of Bowling Green shared the tale in a post on Facebook of the two humans scaling a tree and coaxing the scared kitty into the safety of a stylish zebra-print carrier.

Moorman and Eschedor safely returned Melon to solid ground - where cats belong - with photos and video of Melon's adventure and the happy conclusion.

"They don't teach that in fire school," Moorman said.

Chief and captain can now add professional cat rescuers to their job description.

All in a day's work.

Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman and Captain Scott Eschedor responded to a call of a scared kitty stuck in... Posted by City of Bowling Green, Ohio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022