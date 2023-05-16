Bowling Green residents unhappy about dumped furniture

Year-round residents told WTOL 11 that couches, futons and other items get left on the curb for weeks at a time, which becomes an eyesore.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Terri Strow has lived in her Bowling Green neighborhood for more than 30 years. She knows the routine of college kids renting a house every fall and leaving every spring. She also knows the ritual of couches, futons, mattress pads and other items that gets left behind on the curb.

"They should be giving it away to people that need it," Strow said. "If it's junk, they should be calling the city and having them come pick it up or take it out to the dump themselves because it just makes the town look hideous."

Bowling Green doesn't automatically collect some of these heavy items. Students would have to call the city to arrange for a pickup. Strow wishes there was a way to encourage students to trash things the right way.

"I like a clean town," Strow said. "I always have liked a clean town, it's just not right to let the kids do whatever they want."

WTOL 11 reached out to the city of Bowling Green, which, in an email, acknowledged the issue, and said it is working on improving response times.

Bowling Green State University also deals with left-behind items at the end of the academic year. The university's Office of Campus Sustainability has an initiative to take still-usable items from students and give them back to the community and local nonprofits.

"An all-year process, but it's punctuated for sure by the program and the huge move-out that takes place during finals week," Nick Hennessy, sustainability manager for BGSU, said.

Hennessy said the process takes time, but ultimately puts items to good use.

"I think we create an opportunity, a better opportunity, to be able to distribute this, to those who can use this stuff and keep it out of the landfill," Hennessy said.