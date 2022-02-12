Bowling Green dance company wows next generation with toddler-friendly Nutcracker ballet

The Masha & the Nutcracker production will be a 30-minute long toddler-friendly performance featuring a brightly lit auditorium with quieter music.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Black Swamp Fine Arts School is hosting its third annual Masha & the Nutcracker production. But this year, there will be a 30-minute long toddler-friendly performance featuring a brightly lit auditorium with quieter music.

Most importantly, toddler squeals, chatter and giggles are welcome. After the performance, everyone will get a chance to meet the cast.

While she's not quite a toddler yet, my 10-month-old daughter Aneres came to a rehearsal with my husband, Ryan. She was amazed because she has never seen ballet before.

"You can actually see [Aneres] swing her head and try to follow," Ryan said, "But then, when [the dancer] went off stage [Aneres] got back into everybody complimenting the soloist. Actually seeing her pay attention was actually really really cool."

Black Swamp Fine Arts School Director Sophia Jarrell said she wanted to make sure all ages could enjoy the ballet.

"They should have the opportunity to be patrons of the arts first," she said. "Then maybe that ignites something in them. They're like 'Wow, I want to be on stage. I want to learn to move like that, and dance like that.'"

The studio's music and movement teacher, Bianca Bass, plays Coffee, a character in the ballet. Bass has been dancing since she was two years old.

"So, I actually remember going to my first Nutcracker when I was little. This is very important to me because it just gets to show the connections of how it evolved my dance journey as well," she said.

Caitlyn Henderson has been dancing for nearly eight years. And this year, she's playing Masha in the Nutcracker. She said she can't wait to show the toddlers her favorite part of the show.

"I really love just all the land of sweets, all the music and it's so high energy and I love it so much," Henderson said.

Even if they're not quite yet a toddler, Ryan said bringing your child or children into the arts scene is never a bad idea.

"Any kind of exposure is always great," he said. "They always talk about how babies are just sponges, they absorb everything. So, the more things you expose your child to the better off they are."

The cast of 65 dancers will take the stage for the full production on Dec. 17 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Masha & the Nutcracker ballet is the story of a young girl who gets a nutcracker on Christmas Eve. Then, with the Nutcracker at her side, Masha battles the evil Mouse Queen, dances through a snowstorm and has a dream about various dancing sweets from different countries.

For those interested in seeing one of the toddler-friendly shows, dates and times are listed below:

Masha & the Nutcracker Tea Performance

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-2 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Simpson Garden Park Banquet Hall in Bowling Green





Masha & the Nutcracker Performance

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay, OH

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay, OH