BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Residents of the city of Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University community members took literal steps on Wednesday in a quest to stand against all forms of hate.

This is the fourth year the city of Bowling Green along with Bowling Green State University hosted the Not in our Town Peace March that starts in downtown Bowling Green and ends on the university's campus.

According to Bowling Green Mayor Richard Edwards, the movement itself began six years ago as an effort to build hate-free environments for the community.

Those who participate make a pledge to stop discrimination and intolerance.

"I think it's important so that people who maybe don't feel included know that there are options, and that we work and we are working to fix any issues that they might see and that the inclusion within our town is strong," said high school representative Ellie Boyle.

The mayor says this movement is important and still relevant because the city has had racially motivated acts in the last year.

To him, the walk is a reminder that these things happen and as a community, they have to work to stop it before it starts.

Each year, the city and university hope people will take a stand against hate and discrimination to eventually build an inclusive community.

RELATED: City and national officials, local organizations respond to report of racist attack at BG Waffle House

RELATED: Bowling Green to install new cameras downtown