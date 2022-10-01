'They're driving the digital ship' | Bowling Green City Schools teaching parents how to keep kids safe online

With just one click, your child could be in trouble. That's what Scott Frank, an officer who has experience with internet crimes, is trying to get across to parents.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Online threats to schools and online threats to students: it's a tough reality these days. That's exactly why leaders at Bowling Green City Schools wanted families to be a part of a discussion Monday night centering around internet safety.

"Our students are in digital environments and that's not always the safest place," community church leader Robert McMahan said.

The presentation was aptly named the "Digital Empowerment Project."

"I think that it's important to find ways to protect our children," parent Steve Baney said.

This comes as more and more kids are having to rely on technology to do just about everything.

"The tough part for us as trusted adults, is the kids are doing a much better job than parents, counselors, or teachers because our kids are really the expert. They're driving the digital ship," presenter and law enforcement officer, Scott Frank said.

Frank said he often hears parents say they are overwhelmed; that technology is challenging and they don't know where to start when it comes to keeping their kids safe.

With the internet and technology taking up so much of our daily lives, one thing parents said they were most interested in from Monday's presentation was awareness. They want to know what's out there and make sure their kids understand as well.

"They are way above where I was when I was their age. We didn't have these devices and the technology, so if I can just come away a little bit more educated..." parent Paula Hoiles said.

Frank said if you are a parent that's struggling, the best place to start is by having an open conversation with your kids, letting them know you're there to help.

More information about the Digital Empowerment Project can be found here.