Bowling Green City Schools prepare for full year of in-person learning

The district only had a few weeks of in-person learning last spring and teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The excitement for a non-virtual school year is growing among students in Bowling Green. The district only had a few weeks of in-person learning last spring and teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom.

"I mean when we're able to be right there and see where a kid is progressing or struggling, we can jump in and really target the needs of that student," said Angie Schaal, Director of Curriculum at BG Schools.

Remote learning presented a number of challenges for students but also forced them to be more independent. Teachers are hoping that independence carries over into the classroom.

"I can't wait to see the growth they're going to have this year in that ability to problem solve and just be great learners," said Tami Matney, a 4th grade teacher in Bowling Green.

Last school year wasn’t just challenging for kids, but teachers as well.

Watching their students struggle through a computer screen felt discouraging at times. Additionally, teachers were unable to help students realize other areas, outside of academics, where they can excel and build self-confidence.

"There's a lot of things the kids get to do in the building in 5th grade. Leadership opportunities like safety patrol and being the top dog in the building and having them in the building, they can really shine in those areas, even if their academics are struggling" said Emily Bechstein, 5th grade math teacher in Bowling Green.