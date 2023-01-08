Bowling Green City Schools welcomes new superintendent

Ted Hasleman was previously the superintendent at Pike-Delta-York Local Schools in Fulton County before being selected to succeed Francis Scruci in Bowling Green.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools welcomed new superintendent Tod Haselman to the district Tuesday.

The first day on the job can be a nerve-rattling experience for anyone, but Haselman said day one has been an easy start since he has spent the last two months getting a better understanding of his new school district after leaving his former superintendent position at Pike-Delta-York Local Schools in Fulton County.

"Doing a lot of listening, a lot of conversations, and learning about the community, learning about the schools. That's been my primary focus thus far," Haselman said.

Haselman replaced retiring superintendent Francis Scruci.

New leadership could mean new momentum for the district, so WTOL 11 asked attendees at the Wood County Fair for their thoughts.

Most parents weren't ready to give their opinion on Haselman's first day, but a few students mentioned things they'd like him to focus on.

"I'd love to see a lot of support for the arts," incoming freshman Alice Walters said. "As someone who is involved in choir, band, and drama, the arts really need a lot of support."

Emma Nester, who will be in eighth grade in the upcoming school year, said district facilities could use some upgrades.

"I think we can fix the elementary schools and some of the facilities that we use every day," she said. "But, the libraries are great and overall we have good teachers."

One of the biggest issues in the district is a November levy to fund a proposed new high school.

The last time Bowling Green voters approved new money for the district was in 2010.

Haselman hopes to have gained voters' trust over the next few months to assure them that if approved, the levy money will be well spent.

"The administrative team at Bowling Green City Schools are going to work extremely hard to improve the education of our students, be financially sound and be a point of pride of Bowling Green," he said. "The community doesn't know who I am. I'm here to build trust and work with the community."

The first big issue Haselman said he'd be tackling before the upcoming school year is filling staff openings. The district is currently hiring long-term substitute teachers, bus drivers and food service workers.