Bowling Green City Schools to host community focus groups in search for new superintendent

The focus group conversations are expected to last approximately one hour.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — To aid in the search for Bowling Green City Schools' newest superintendent, officials with the district's Board of Education are hosting focus groups in an effort to incorporate community input during the selection process.

Current superintendent Francis Scruci confirmed in January that he will retire in July; in the interim, the school district is looking for a new superintendent to fill the role, a search which they hope to have completed by early May. Prior to their selection, board members said they are seeking community input to develop the profile of the district's next leader.

On Wednesday, Ohio School Boards Association consultant Cheryl Ryan will lead staff and community members in several focus groups, district officials said in a press release sent to the community and parents of students.

The conversations are expected to last an hour and are intended to gather perspectives regarding the following three areas:

Major issues, challenges or opportunities for the district

Performance experience or expectation for the next superintendent

Leadership characteristics that should be evident in the next superintendent

The event will occur Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Performing Arts Center at 540 W. Poe Rd.

