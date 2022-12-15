Bowling Green City Schools closed Friday because of widespread illness

Superintendent Frank Scruci alerted parents Thursday that schools will be closed Friday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — In response to growing numbers of sick students and staff, Bowling Green City Schools will be closed Friday, district authorities said Thursday.

Superintendent Frank Scruci notified the community Thursday of the one-day cancelation. His message said that officials hope the day away from schools will help slow the spread of illness and allow custodial staff to clean Bowling Green's school buildings.

"We have seen a steady increase in the number of student and staff illness across the district over the past several days," Scruci wrote. "We were hoping with everyone practicing and reinforcing positive hygiene habits that we could make it through the end of the semester without making a difficult decision."

Scruci said the district wants to be help students and staff stay healthy for the upcoming holiday break.

"It is our intent to be open all three days next week as we have exams and holiday events that our staff and students look forward to having each year at this time," Scruci wrote.



The superintendent's message did not specify what type of illness is sickening students and staff in Bowling Green, but health officials have warned in recent weeks about increasing cases of several infection illnesses, including the flu and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus.

According to data from the CDC, Ohio is seeing “very high” levels of activity for influenza-like illness. Health officials have been concerned about the so-called "tri-dememic" of flu, RSV and COVID-19 as case numbers have risen in recent weeks.

