BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green City School district will be closed Friday, superintendent Francis Scruci says.

The district will instead be having an in-service day for teachers.

This is being done to get all staff and extra personnel on the same page ahead of Gov. DeWine's required three-week break for Ohio schools to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Scruci said that given the circumstances of what's happened over the last 48 hours, the district's top concern is being prepared. Scruchi said he felt that canceling school for students is important because staff members have never been in a situation like this before.

"We're scheduling this professional development day so that we can get our staff together by grade level, by subject area so that we can focus on what type of instruction we're going to be able to deliver and making sure that it's meaningful so that the kids are still being kept on pace as part of the year," Scruci said.

The professional development day will also be used to identify how they will deliver food to the students who depend on it.

