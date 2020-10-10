Bowling Green City Schools board decision to remain remote met with mixed reactions

Board members voted 3 to 2 in favor of keeping classes online for BGCS students. While some residents agreed, others voiced frustration online.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Board members voted 3 to 2 vote in favor of keeping classes online for Bowling Green City Schools students.

The superintendent of BGCS, Francis Scruci, says he understands the different needs students have. The district is working to make a decision by Monday on how to meet those needs, while being safe.

"We know that there's a social-emotional piece we have to meet. And so, we want to think outside the box and find ways to bring kids safely together and still be able to maintain safety," said Scruci.

During Thursday's meeting, board members mentioned a student athlete who tested positive for COVID-19. It resulted in 13 quarantines including 3 teacher-coaches and the shut-down of an entire grades 9-12 sports program.

"74% of the active cases are from 0 to 29. That has to be considered and we all want kids back in school, but we want them back in school when we know it's healthy and it's safe," explained Scruci.

Some people in the community say they agree with the board's decision.

"Everybody's doing the best that they can and they're just trying to keep everybody safe," said BG resident Rebecca Ebert. "And since we've come already so far in terms of making adjustments to keep everybody safe, I think that is the best that they can do at the time."

"I think with going virtual, it's a good idea just for everyone right now and hopefully next year it'll get better," added BG resident Bailee Mohon.

But many others are taking to social media to express their frustration with kids not being allowed back inside the classroom.