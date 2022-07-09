Bowling Green city parks could soon be getting some upgrades

Things like adding shade structures, inclusive signage and creating more recreational equipment at the parks are improvements that could be seen in the future.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green city parks could soon be getting some facelifts.

This comes as City Council passed a resolution now allowing the city to be eligible to apply for park improvement project grants that are being put out by the Wood County Park District.

There are 9 parks throughout the city of Bowling Green and they're all maintained throughout the entire year. However, councilman Nick Rubando explained he wants to take it a step further and make sure the parks are also getting the improvements they need.

Some proposals the city already has written up are adding shade structures at local baseball parks, inclusive signage and creating more recreational equipment at the parks.

Rubando said the parks in the city are such a staple to the community and what they want to stand for. So, it's his goal to get the parks up to the standards that the citizens deserve.

"You know, sustainability, the opportunity to get outside and utilize green space. That's really what Bowling Green is all about," explained Rubando, "So, we want to make sure we're taking advantage of every opportunity available to us to improve our parks."

He explained the city's Parks and Rec Department will now write up the grants and send them over to the Wood County Park District. In the past, funding decisions are made in early January, so that's when we can start to see these improvements.