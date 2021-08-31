x
Local News

Bowling Green bar accepting donations for Afghan refugees

Items will be donated to local churches to be shipped overseas.
Credit: Sudhir Chaudhary/CBS Newspath

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green bar is accepting donations for Afghan refugees. 

An organizer for the donation drive says anyone can drop off clothing, toys, hygiene items and more at Alehouse Grill located at 1234 N. Main Street in Bowling Green, Ohio during business hours Mondays through Saturdays, from 3 to 10 p.m. Those supplies will then be distributed to local churches and sent overseas.

Here's a list of items organizers are seeking:

Infants

  • Infant clothes - newborn to 24 months
  • Baby formula for newborns

Women and girls

  • Underwear 
  • Leggings
  • Sports bras
  • Women's shirts (small/medium with 3/4 or long sleeves)
  • Long skirts (small/medium)
  • Closed-toe shoes (sizes 7-8)
  • Socks (size 7-8)

Men and boys

  • Underwear
  • Pants (size 34 and below)
  • Shorts (size 34 and below)
  • Shirts (all sizes)
  • Belts (size 34 and below)
  • Closed-toe shoes (sizes 7-8)
  • Socks (sizes 7-8)
  • Boys clothing (all sizes)

Toys

  • Coloring books
  • Playing cards
  • Games for kids
  • Soccer balls
  • Volleyballs
  • Nerf balls

Other supplies

  • Backpacks
  • Duffel bags
  • Nail clippers
  • First aid kits
  • Masks (all sizes)
  • Blankets
  • Electric kettles
  • Phone chargers

Personal hygiene items 

  • Baby shampoo (travel sized)
  • Hand sanitizer (travel sized)
  • Deodorant (travel sized)
  • Toothpaste (travel sized)
  • Mouthwash (travel sized)
  • Lotion (travel sized)

Organizers say they do NOT need the following items:

  • Diapers
  • Wipes
  • Pacifiers
  • Crayons
  • English flashcards
  • Puzzles
  • Pack n plays

