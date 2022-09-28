x
Apartment fire in Bowling Green sends one person to hospital Wednesday

Crews responded to a fire at the Farview Manor apartments in Bowling Green.
Credit: WTOL 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to a fire on the third floor of the Fairview Manor apartments Wednesday at 12:57 p.m.

According to BG Fire, the apartment complex, which is located on N. Grove Street, has primarily senior residents and residents with disabilities; many residents were still in the building at the time of the fire and required some assistance evacuating. 

The fire was contained to one apartment. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. BG Fire said the incident is still under investigation. 

