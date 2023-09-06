Bouncer accused of shooting two people at central Toledo bar early Sunday

Police took the bouncer into custody after he allegedly shot two people with whom he had argued, Toledo police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested a Toledo man early Sunday after he allegedly shot two people while he was working as a bouncer at a central city bar.

Toledo police were called to the bar at 2535 N. Detroit Ave. shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person who was shot. When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot.

Witnesses told officers that the bar's bouncer, Everette Taylor, 66, of Toledo, had gotten into an argument with one of victims, pulled out a gun and shot that person and another victim, according to the police report.

The victims were treated for what police called non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police took Taylor into custody without incident, according to the report.

Officers recovered a gun and shell casings from inside the bar, police said.

