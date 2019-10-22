TOLEDO, Ohio — You can bring your little ghouls and goblins aboard a historic freighter for a little Halloween fun this weekend.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting a trick-or-treating event with 'Boo on the Boat.' The whole family can pick up candy aboard the historic Col. James M. Schoonmaker ship.

You'll be able to experience the freighter from its pilot house to the galley and everywhere in between.

"It is a great way to learn about history, get a real-life experience aboard a freighter and get dressed up in costume and grab a bunch of candy," Kate Fineske, director communications and development for the museum, said.

If your children have food allergies, don't worry. The museum is offering non-food treats for kids as a part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on October 26. Tickets cost $8 for kids 6 and older, $11 for adults 18 and older. Kids five and under are free as well as museum members.

That ticket includes admission to the museum as well as the freighter itself for the trick or treating event. Normally, admission aboard the freighter costs an additional $6.

You can skip the lines and buy tickets ahead of time here.