Boochy Mama's in Toledo issues recall of CBD kombucha

The company is voluntarily recalling the products after it was discovered they had been produced without inspection from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Boochy Mama’s in Toledo is voluntarily recalling its CBD Kombucha due to the product being produced without inspection from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The product was available for sale from Boochy Mama’s retail location as well as through select retailers in Toledo, Perrysburg and Maumee.

Products involved in the recall were sold in 16 oz. glass bottles and labeled:

Corsican Dream CBD Kombucha

Magic Mama CBD Kombucha

Products were available for sale from April 20, 2019 through March 10, 2021.

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall.

Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact a physician immediately.

Customers who have purchased the recalled product should dispose of it or return it to Boochy Mama’s for credit. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact the company at 567-318-2240.