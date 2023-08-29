Aircraft tracer round found in Williams County barn; bomb squad responds

Authorities said a resident found the object while cleaning out his barn.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to a location in Williams County after ammunition was found in a barn Friday morning.

According to a police report, a Williams County sheriff's deputy contacted Toledo police and requested the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad at approximately 11:50 a.m. Williams County authorities told police a resident found an aircraft tracer round in a box of items while cleaning out his barn.

The bomb squad responded to the location and secured the round for later disposal.

Authorities did not specify the approximate location of the barn in Williams County.