Man finds object while magnet fishing in north Toledo; bomb squad responds to scene

The fisherman found the object near the Ottawa River Saturday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to north Toledo Saturday morning after a person discovered a suspected piece of ammunition while magnet fishing.

According to a Toledo police report, a 41-year-old man was fishing in the Ottawa River near the Chrysler assembly plant at approximately 10:10 a.m. While fishing, the individual retrieved what appeared to be a "shell/projectile", police said. The bomb squad was called and responded to the scene, where they recovered the object without incident.

While the bomb squad was on the scene, authorities closed vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Stickney Avenue between Matzinger Road and Chrysler Drive. The closure lasted approximately one hour, police said.

