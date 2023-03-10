Bomb squad responds to Lucas County Solid Waste Management facility Thursday; 'explosive' material found

Police said a person dropped off two cans of the hazardous material Thursday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to an incident at the Lucas County Solid Waste Management facility Thursday, after an explosive hazardous material was dropped off.

According to a Toledo police report, a person brought in "two metal cans" labeled "picric acid" to the facility at approximately 11 a.m. where the employee on duty accepted them. A hazardous materials employee told the employee to call the bomb squad as picric acid is a known explosive.

The bomb squad responded to the scene and confiscated the cans. Crews countercharged and detonated the cans in an empty field at the facility, police said.

