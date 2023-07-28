Bomb squad responds when Tiffin man finds live grenade

The man found the grenade among his father's belongings, police said.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Officials in Tiffin called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Thursday to help dispose of what appeared to be a live hand grenade.

Toledo police said a Tiffin man called police there when he discovered the grenade among his deceased father's belongings.

Tiffin police called for the bomb squad's help.

Bomb squad officers said the device appeared to be real and took it away for proper disposal.

No injuries were reported.

