Authorities locate two undetonated fireworks mortars in Lima; bomb squad responds

Crews located two undetonated mortars at a Safety City Town and in a baseball field.

LIMA, Ohio — The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to the city of Lima Wednesday morning after authorities reported two pieces of undetonated mortars.

According to a Toledo police report, the Allen County Sheriff's Office contacted NWOH Bomb Squad regarding two six-inch mortars that were left undetonated after an Independence Day fireworks show.

Authorities said one piece was located in the Safety City Town and the other was in the middle of a baseball field. Both were in the vicinity of the 700 block of South Collett Street.

Crews counter-charged the mortars in a designated area due to their size and instability, police said. Both pieces were disposed of without incident.