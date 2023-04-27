x
Bomb squad called after hand grenade found in Springfield Township

A Lucas County Sheriff's Office sergeant discovered the device while preparing to have a vehicle towed.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad was called to a Springfield Township hotel Tuesday after a hand grenade was discovered in a vehicle.

A sergeant with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office was preparing to tow a vehicle from the parking lot of the Extended Stay America hotel on Trust Drive when a hand grenade was spotted on the floor of the car. The bomb squad responded and took possession of the grenade for later disposal, according to a police report.

No one was injured. A time of the incident was not given on the report.

