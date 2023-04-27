Bomb squad called after hand grenade found in Springfield Township

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad was called to a Springfield Township hotel Tuesday after a hand grenade was discovered in a vehicle.
A sergeant with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office was preparing to tow a vehicle from the parking lot of the Extended Stay America hotel on Trust Drive when a hand grenade was spotted on the floor of the car. The bomb squad responded and took possession of the grenade for later disposal, according to a police report.
No one was injured. A time of the incident was not given on the report.
