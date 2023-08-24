Bomb squad responds to Defiance after woman finds suspected gas grenade in recently purchased home

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A bomb squad responded to a Defiance residence after a woman said she found a suspected gas grenade while cleaning out a home she had recently purchased.
According to a Toledo police report, the woman contacted authorities at approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday regarding the discovery. Allen County Bomb Squad out of Lima responded to the scene, but requested mutual aid from the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad, as their crews were already responding to an event in a different county.
Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to the incident and secured the grenade for later disposal, police said.
