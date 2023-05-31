Bomb squad called to dispose of WWII-era grenade in Bryan

The German grenade was discovered by relatives searching the belongings of an elderly person who had recently died, police said.

BRYAN, Ohio — Police in Bryan called the region's bomb squad for help Tuesday after World War II-era grenade was discovered in a home there, Toledo police reported Wednesday.

The grenade was discovered in the Dorothy Drive home of an elderly person who had recently died, police said.

Family members who were cleaning out the relative's home discovered a display of WWII-era objects, including the German-style stick hand grenade and a small artillery shell, police said.

The family called Bryan police, who then called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad.

The bomb squad collected the objects and secured them so they could be safely disposed of later, police said.

In recent months the bomb squad has been called to help dispose of several similar grenades. Earlier in May a Hancock County farmer discovered a grenade while preparing his fields for the season. In April, a grenade was discovered in a vehicle in a Springfield Township hotel. In June, 2022, the bomb squad was called to help dispose of a grenade discovered in World War II veteran's west Toledo home.

