Boil advisory ends for McClure residents in Henry County

WaterShed locations will continue to offer free water through the weekend.

MCCLURE, Ohio — A boil advisory was lifted Friday for the Village of McClure in Henry County.

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District collected water samples and confirmed it is safe to drink. The WaterShed locations in McClure on U.S. 6 and Otsego Pike will continue to offer free water through the weekend.

The advisory was also lifted for residents on County Road 7 to State Rt. 65, and all District customers on State Rt. 65 in Henry County.