City of Toledo issues 5-day boil advisory for section of W. Sylvania Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo issued a water boil advisory for a section of W. Sylvania Avenue Monday afternoon due to a repair or disruption. It is expected to last five days.

According to a press release issued by city officials, the boil advisory affects addresses between 2364 and 2565 W. Sylvania Avenue and is set to begin on Monday, June 12 at 3 p.m. The boil advisory is set to expire on Friday, June 17 at 3 p.m.

Officials said Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence of any contamination in city water systems, but has issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution. Contamination is possible during repair or disruption events. Testing is currently underway, officials said.

During a boil advisory, it is recommended affected residents do the following:

Run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking.

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes.



Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on FRIDAY 06/17/2023 AT 3:00 PM . You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended.



If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

Those with questions regarding the advisory should call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. Facilities registered with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department may call 419-213-4100 and select Option 3 during regular business hours.