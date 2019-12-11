TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo issued a water boil advisory for residents of 4415 to 4245 Willis Boulevard as a precaution to protect public health. Only the west side of the road is affected.

"We apologize for your inconvenience. Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, because of a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing your water, which is underway," the announcement from the city read.

The advisory is set to expire Friday at 5 p.m.

The city released the following instructions:

1. Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes.

2. Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on Friday, Nov. 15, at 5 pm. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended.

3. If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears

