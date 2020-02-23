TOLEDO, Ohio — A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Eberle Drive in west Toledo. Customers on that road between Nebraska Avenue and Dulton Drive are advised to boil their water before using it.

The city of Toledo said there is no evidence the water in that area is contaminated and the advisory was issued as a precaution since there is a possibility of contamination due to a repair or disruption.

The city is currently testing the water and the advisory is set to expire on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The city recommends you follow these steps:

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes.

Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on Thursday at 5 p.m. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended.

If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

