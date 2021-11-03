A boil advisory is in effect for 24 hours for several thousand customers in the Flanders area of Toledo and hundreds around Wildwood Metropark.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 24-hour boil advisory has been issued for a significant amount of west Toledo customers beginning Thursday afternoon.

A closed system pressure drop is prompting the precautionary boil advisory. This was not a water main break, according to a spokesperson from the City of Toledo.

A map provided by the City of Toledo covers the affected areas and further details of the below boil advisories at this link: toledo.oh.gov/residents/water/boil-advisories

The first 24-hour advisory spans a large amount of the Flanders area for about 4,200 customers.

It starts north of Monroe Street from Willis Boulevard to Talmadge Road, Talmadge Road from Monroe Street to the Ohio/Michigan border, Willis Boulevard from Monroe Street to Quinton Avenue, Quinton Avenue from Willis Boulevard to Rambo Lane, Rambo Lane from Quinton Avenue to the Ohio/Michigan border.

The second 24-hour advisory is in the area of Wildwood Metropark for 412 customers.

This area is bounded by the north side of Central Avenue from Corey Road to Holland Sylvania Road, the east side of Holland Sylvania Road from Central Avenue to Sylvania Avenue, the south side of Sylvania Avenue from Holland Sylvania to Corey Road, the west side of Corey Road from Sylvania Avenue to Central Avenue.

Residents should run cold water taps for at least 3 minutes to flush lines, then boil water for 3 minutes for drinking or cooking.

The advisories expire March 12 at 5 p.m. and you can resume using normal tap water at that time, unless notified the advisory is extended.

Closed system pressure drops are less likely to contaminate water and water is regularly tested to ensure quality standards are maintained.

However, residents are still strongly advised to follow precautionary boil advisories.